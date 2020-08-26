Hanagriff says St. Mary is prepared for Laura

St. Mary Parish is as prepared as it can be for Hurricane Laura as it approaches landfall near the state line with Texas, Parish President David Hanagriff said following the National Weather Service’s 4 p.m. briefing, the last public one before the storm arrives.

Hanagriff said a mandatory evacuation was called for areas south of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, noting that if the storm were to make a move to the east, the parish would have to be prepared for it.

"Hopefully it doesn't,” he said. “Hopefully it stays exactly where it's at. However, we'll still get significant tidal surge, which is what we're really concerned with more than anything else."

St. Mary Parish Fire District No. 11 Chief Clarence Clark said that while they don’t want anyone to stay who has been ordered to leave, if they do stay, they will have to wait until it is safe for fire and rescue personnel to come for them.

"I want to see everyone get through this, but I cannot put any of my firefighters out there in the midst of this when it's not safe,” he said

The storm surge, projected to be similar to Hurricane Rita, will hit its peak between about 7 a.m. to the noon hour, Hanagriff said.

The parish also is expected to receive tropical force sustained winds from 30-40 mph and gusts from 50 mph to 60 mph. The tropical force winds will be present throughout the night and tomorrow.

"That's a big enough wind to where it will probably cause some power outages as far as powerlines and trees falling, so that's definitely a likelihood, especially with the rain as it comes through (first) and it softens everything up," Hanagriff said.

Other than bands, Hanagriff said he doesn’t expect a lot of rain.

As long as the storm does not take a shift to the east, Hanagriff said he thinks the parish will be OK.

While there is a curfew in the parish from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, it applies to everywhere in the parish except Morgan City.

"Talking with Mayor (Frank “Boo”) Grizzaffi, with Morgan City being as far to the east as it was, he didn't think it was necessary to do a curfew," Hanagriff said.

For those who have to work, Hanagriff said there will be no problems as long as they have their identification.