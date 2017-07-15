Hammond cook wins top BBQ Bash prize

Brady Beaudean of Hammond and the Sweet Bayou BBQ team claimed the reserve championship Saturday in the Bayou BBQ Bash in Morgan City.

Beaudean has competed in all six Bayou BBQ Bash competitions.

“I’ve done real well, except for brisket,” Beaudean said.

This year he won the brisket competition while finishing third in ribs and eighth in chicken.

Barry Walker, a Morgan City native who moved to Atlanta and then came home again, won the top local trophy with his Down on the Bayou Cajun BBQ team.

Brian Boudreaux accepted the top corporate team prize for Apache Industrial Services.

Winners in other events:

Brisket: Brady Beaudean, Sweet Bayou BBQ

Chicken: Keith Sharp, Chillin’ and Grillin’

Ribs: Barry Smith, Bayou Boogie BBQ