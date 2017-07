The Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service, BEARS, will host an areawide meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday to introduce John Mark Robertson, Louisiana SEC, to those who have not met him.

It will be an informal session for general talk, questions, gripes, etc.

The BEARS club is located at 201 Everett St., downtown in Morgan City across from City Hall. The meeting will be on the second floor. An elevator is available.