Guariscos to be honored for philanthropy

Joy and Frank Guarisco will be the St. Mary Parish honorees when the Community Foundation of Acadiana recognizes 2019 Leaders In Philanthropy Awards 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Lafayette’s Cajundome Convention Center.

A Leaders In Philanthropy Award is primarily given to an individual, couple or business that has made substantial contributions or secured contributions to enhance the quality of life in their communities by supporting nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools.

Other honorees:

—Acadia Parish, Nancy Broadhurst.

—Evangeline Parish, Joan and Eugene Fontenot.

—Iberia Parish, Stewart and Becky Shea.

—Lafayette Parish, Carolyn and Dr. William C. “Kip” Schumacher.

—St. Landry Parish, The Walking Ladies, Alice Morrow, Cathy Hebert, Cynthia Lormand and Susie Glowacki.

—St. Martin Parish, Chery and Mike Robicheaux.

—Vermilion Parish, The Godchaux Family.

—Corporate Award, Cleco.

—Community Impact Award, Margaret Trahan.