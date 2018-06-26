Group commissions economic study

St. Mary Excel, an organization of St. Mary Parish Foundation, has commissioned a land use study to be performed by Urban Land Institute, a foundation news release said.

The goal is to learn how the areas of Morgan City and the town of Berwick can diversify the area’s economy using its major waterways to attract and grow industry.

Urban Land Institute is a nonprofit research and education organization with 40,000 members worldwide. Members are developers, engineers, architects, urban planners, bankers, investors, economic development specialists, market analysts, land use professionals and real estate agents, the release said.

An Advisory Services Panel will visit the area during a five-day period beginning Sept. 16. Panelists will focus on challenges of land use, economic development, real estate, urban planning, design, land economics and public policy.

After touring an assigned area, the panel will present oral recommendations at the close of the on-site assignment. They will offer conclusions Sept. 21. A written report, with photographs and drawings, will be provided to St. Mary Excel within 60 days of the panel’s visit, the release said.

Organizers held a news conference Tuesday in Morgan City to discuss the announcement.

Members of St. Mary Excel and others have been working for 2 1/2 years to facilitate the study through numerous meetings, said Monica Mancuso, the group’s president.

“The Urban Land Institute technical assistance visit is vital to our area to move this area from a previously dependent oilfield economy to one that’s diversified,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso, a retired teacher, moved to Morgan City when she was in the fifth grade after her father got an oilfield job. She spoke Tuesday next two of her grandsons who just recently finished the fifth grade at Wyandotte Elementary School in Morgan City.

Though Mancuso called herself a “product of the oilfield,” she recognizes the area’s need for economic diversification to allow the community to prosper in the future, she said.

“What are the jobs going to look like when it’s time for them (her grandsons) to find meaningful work?” Mancuso asked.

St. Mary Excel is a project of the St. Mary Parish Foundation, an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana. This project was led by Mancuso and Alice Pecoraro, Catherine Holcomb, Laura Dozar and Lucien Cutrera.

The project has secured more than $135,000 to fund this public-private partnership. Donors include the St. Mary Parish Council, the Morgan City port commission, Morgan City Council, Hellenic Inc., Hancock Whitney Bank, the Berwick Town Council, St. Mary Parish Tourist Commission, B and G Foods/Taco Bell, Dr. Trey Morice and Jennifer Morice, Bill Hidalgo and Judy Hidalgo, the Conrad Family Foundation, Central Boats, Lapco Incorporated, Jodi and Burt Adams, Mike and Dianne Lind, in memory of Helen Laughlin by family members, Dr. Joseph Guarisco, A.J. Dohmann, Lucien Cutrera, Jason Akers, Bart Mancuso and Monica Mancuso, Briant Dozar and Laura Dozar, Brian Laughlin and Nancy Laughlin, and Linda Spitale and Sam Spitale.

In 2017, the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce and St. Mary Parish Tourism Commission performed a quality of life survey for Morgan City and Berwick. A majority of those surveyed said they do not agree the area is doing enough to attract businesses and entrepreneurial opportunities, provide job opportunities that support young people staying in the area and attract jobs that pay well and offer benefits.

Several cities throughout Louisiana have commissioned an Urban Land Institute study such as New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Charity Hospital and the Claiborne Area Planned Development, Baton Rouge downtown revitalization, Lafayette downtown development and Moncus Park in Lafayette, the release said.

In addition, cities across the nation with a similar population to Morgan City and Berwick have commissioned the institute to conduct studies.