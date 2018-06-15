Grogan re-elected to Municipal Association post

Submitted Photo

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, right, was re-elected to serve a third one-year term as Louisiana Municipal Association District J second vice president at the Annual District J Meeting on June 6 at the Patterson Area Civic Center. Shown from left are Sibley Mayor Jimmy Williams, second vice president; Rayville Mayor Harry Lewis, first vice president; Executive Director John Gallagher; state Rep. Sam Jones, D-Franklin; DeQuincy Mayor Lawrence Henagan, LMA president; and Grogan.