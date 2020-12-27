Grizzaffi's list

Outgoing Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi listed these as accomplishments and positive developments for Morgan City during his two terms:

Recreation

Lawrence Park Playground

Lawrence Park Tennis Courts

Downtown benches

Complex Park scoreboards

Complex Park batting cages

Dog Park

Skate Park

Jimmie Johnson Memorial Park

Horse arena roads

Leased Shannon gym

Police

Body cameras

Lease program (six cars, four trucks, four patrol),

New roof, air conditioning

Appointed three chiefs

Firefighters

Two firetrucks ($589,000)

Air packs ($360,000)

Extrication equipment ($20,000)

Infrastructure

Sidewalk program

Major street work

Major utility system upgrades

Major sewer system rehab

Major water system upgrade

Subsurface drainage

Water hydrant program

Added generators at sewer substations, sewer plant

Business

Mosquito control in-house

Garbage contractor

Grass contractor

Automated meters

Capital improvements

Cemetery streets

Cemetery street signs

Spirit of Morgan City decorations

Lake End Park grounds

Redesigned three additional cabins

Auditorium

Complete kitchen upgrade

New roof

Cement parking lot with lighting

Upgraded speaker system

Refurbished entrance walkway coating

Economics

G&J Marine (improved infrastructure around operations for long-term stability)

Murphy Exploration (competed against others to win a relocation)

Electra Shipyard (negotiated to locate in Morgan City)

Seacor (negotiated to bring operation back to Morgan City)

Oceaneering (improved infrastructure to maintain local presence)

InterMoor (worked with leadership to secure long-term lease)

New Industries (worked with council to rezone property for expansion)

Fab Con (worked to mediate long-term presence)

Renaissance Group (negotiated a major apartment development in Morgan City)

Walmart neighborhood grocery

Trojan Firearms