Grizzaffi's list
Outgoing Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi listed these as accomplishments and positive developments for Morgan City during his two terms:
Recreation
Lawrence Park Playground
Lawrence Park Tennis Courts
Downtown benches
Complex Park scoreboards
Complex Park batting cages
Dog Park
Skate Park
Jimmie Johnson Memorial Park
Horse arena roads
Leased Shannon gym
Police
Body cameras
Lease program (six cars, four trucks, four patrol),
New roof, air conditioning
Appointed three chiefs
Firefighters
Two firetrucks ($589,000)
Air packs ($360,000)
Extrication equipment ($20,000)
Infrastructure
Sidewalk program
Major street work
Major utility system upgrades
Major sewer system rehab
Major water system upgrade
Subsurface drainage
Water hydrant program
Added generators at sewer substations, sewer plant
Business
Mosquito control in-house
Garbage contractor
Grass contractor
Automated meters
Capital improvements
Cemetery streets
Cemetery street signs
Spirit of Morgan City decorations
Lake End Park grounds
Redesigned three additional cabins
Auditorium
Complete kitchen upgrade
New roof
Cement parking lot with lighting
Upgraded speaker system
Refurbished entrance walkway coating
Economics
G&J Marine (improved infrastructure around operations for long-term stability)
Murphy Exploration (competed against others to win a relocation)
Electra Shipyard (negotiated to locate in Morgan City)
Seacor (negotiated to bring operation back to Morgan City)
Oceaneering (improved infrastructure to maintain local presence)
InterMoor (worked with leadership to secure long-term lease)
New Industries (worked with council to rezone property for expansion)
Fab Con (worked to mediate long-term presence)
Renaissance Group (negotiated a major apartment development in Morgan City)
Walmart neighborhood grocery
Trojan Firearms