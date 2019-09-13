Grizzaffi has funding edge in sheriff campaign's last month

After being outspent more than 2-to-1 in the last four months, Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi now has a big campaign fund advantage in his bid to unseat incumbent St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, according to campaign finance reports that were due Thursday.

The third candidate, retired Louisiana State Police Trooper Todd Pellerin of Franklin, raised more than $20,000 since February, but entered the last month with about $2,000 in the bank.

Grizzaffi reported nearly $29,000 in funds on hand as of Thursday, compared to less than $3,500 for Smith.

Louisiana campaign finance rules required candidates in the Oct. 12 primary to file reports detailing contributions, expenditures and loans 30 days before the election. Filing requirements are triggered when candidates spend more than $2,500 on their campaigns or receive a contribution of at least $200 from a single source.

In the reports due Thursday:

--Smith, who edged Grizzaffi out of last year's sheriff runoff before beating interim incumbent Scott Anslum, raised $35,300 in the Jan. 1-Sept. 12 period. All came from individual contributions except $1,460 in in-kind contributions from Fairfax of Franklin and Riverside Events in Morgan City for campaign events.

Smith's campaign spent $30,354 during the reporting period, including about $10,000 with Wholesale Signs of Baton Rouge. Another roughly $6,000 went to ETM of Berwick for tents, T-shirts and other campaign items.

Smith reported funds on hand of $3,485 as of Thursday.

Individual contributions are limited to $2,500 for the primary election and $2,500 for the general election for Louisiana candidates at the parish level.

Smith received the maximum $2,500 donation from Gwen Cain of Berwick; City Tele-Coin Company Inc. of Bossier City; Coral Marine of Morgan City; and Washburn Marine of Morgan City.

Other big contributors included Southern Creations of Patterson, $1,700; Inland Barge Rental of Berwick. $2,000; Omega Waste Management Inc. of Patterson, $1,050; and Remnant Foundation of Berwick, $1,000.

--Grizzaffi raised $36,984 Jan. 1-Sept. 12, all in individual contributions except for $1,162 from OGRS of Morgan City for a June 4 campaign social. Grizzaffi's campaign spent $12,440 during the period, leaving him with $28,791 in funds on hand for the last month.

Grizzaffi's biggest expenditures were about $3,500 with Elite Graphics of Morgan City for yard signs, another $1,200 with Flawless Printing of Morgan City for T-shirts, and $2,500 with Schola Designs of Morgan City, listed as a campaign consultant.

Grizzzaffi's campaign received the maximum $2,500 in individual contributions from Alice W. Adams III of Berwick; B.A. Adams Sr. of Morgan City; R. Carter Askew of Berwick; Major Equipment & Remediation of Morgan City; Russo Exploration of Broussard; and Sewart Supply of Morgan City.

The contributors who gave $1,000 each were Burt Adams of Berwick, Cheryl Berthelot of Rayne, Janet Kalifehh of Metaire, Judith Manfre of Morgan City, Luke Manfre of Morgan City, Paul's Agency of Morgan City and Settoon Towing of Pierre Part.

--Pellerin raised $20,740 Jan. 1-Sept. 12, all from individual contributions. His campaign spent $18,200 and finished the period with $2,540 in funds on hand.

The big expenditures were about $8,700 to Cardinal Lumber of Patterson and Elite Graphics of Morgan City for signs and other campaign items.

Pellerin received the maximum $2,500 individual contributions from Clint M. Bishop of Baldwin; James Shea of New Iberia; Sterling Sugars of Franklin; T&B Rentals of New Iberia; and Thibodaux & Sons Scrap Yard of New Iberia.

Pellerin received $1,000 contributions from Baldwin Redi-Mix; R.K. Pipe & Supply Inc. of New Iberia; and Rodriguez Brothers Farms in Franklin.