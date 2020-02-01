'Gray death' heroin shows up in St. Mary, sheriff says

An especially lethal type of heroin has appeared in St. Mary Parish, and the Sheriff's Office is warning people not to pick up or even touch the drug if they encounter it.

The dangerous heroin mixture is called "gray death."

It's a combination of some of the most deadly opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, the Sheriff's Office said. "It is reported to have a potency 10,000 times greater than morphine."

The unidentified super drug began to surface in the south in Alabama and Georgia. A minuscule amount of this drug, which has the appearance of small chunks of concrete, can kill, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office warning was contained in a Facebook post that said the drug was taken from suspects traveling across St. Mary Parish from the Lake Charles area.

Two arrests in heroin possession cases turned up in the Sheriff's Office daily arrest report this week, neither of which was publicly connected by deputies to the gray death cases.

Dawnelle Michelle Small, 35, of Lake Charles was arrested Thursday night on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of less than $1,000. No bail has been set.

Jamie Bullock, 30, of Cajun Way in Morgan City was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of heroin, marijuana, Suboxone and Xanax, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.