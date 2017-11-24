Berwick High School Assistant Principal Christin Percle receives a check from Stazione representative Jean Angeron.

Central Catholic High School Principal Vic Bonnaffee III accepts a check from Angeron.

Angeron presents a check to J.S. Aucoin Elementary Principal Shantell Toups.

Morgan City High School Principal Mickey Fabre accepts a check from Angeron.

Patterson High School Assistant Principal Natasha Jackson and Principal Lane Larive accept a check from Angeron.

Grants go to local schools

Fri, 11/24/2017

Submitted Photos
Each year, ExxonMobil and Stazione contribute $500 each to local schools in this marketing area. Stazione Deli Market recently presented area schools with their grants from the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program. The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers with an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. ExxonMobil said that, as members of the community, local retailers are best qualified to work with local educators to help identify schools and programs most in need of support.

