Grants go to local schools

Each year, ExxonMobil and Stazione contribute $500 each to local schools in this marketing area. Stazione Deli Market recently presented area schools with their grants from the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program. The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers with an opportunity to invest in the future of their communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. ExxonMobil said that, as members of the community, local retailers are best qualified to work with local educators to help identify schools and programs most in need of support.