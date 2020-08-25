Governor, meteorologist say Laura's effects will hit at midday Wednesday

Louisiana was spared a double hurricane hit when Marco fell apart Tuesday. But now the state faces a triple threat from Hurricane Laura: potentially devastating storm surge, widespread rainfall of up to 10 inches and wind gusts of up to 140 mph.

Landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border is forecast about 1 a.m. Thursday, but the storm's power will be felt hours before that.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and National Weather Service Meteorologist Benjamin Schott said at a Tuesday evening press conference that the serious effects will begin to be felt along Louisiana's coast about noon Wednesday. Laura is large enough and strong enough to send hurricane-force winds as far north as the Alexandria area, possibly as far as Shreveport.

"It's important that nobody lets their guard down," Edwards said.

The Morgan City area marks the line between different levels of threat from storm surge and winds.

Schott, who heads the National Weather Service office in New Orleans, laid out the threats from Laura:

--Rain. Laura is expected to bring 5 to 10 inches of rain across a broad area of south Louisiana and as much as 15 inches of rain in isolated areas.

While Laura is a fast-moving storm, heading northwest from the central Gulf at 15-20 mph, flash flooding may occur beneath the rain bands, Schott said.

The heavy rain will be complicated by the fact that rivers such as the Mermentau and Calcasieu will be unable to carry water away because of the expected storm surge.

In 2019, 10 incidents resulting in 13 deaths happened when drivers tried to go through water without knowing its depth, said Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development.

Schott offered this caution: "Anyone who tries to travel during this storm is putting their life at risk and anyone in their vehicle at risk."

--Storm surge. The prediction is now for a 9- to 13-foot storm surge west of Morgan City and 4-6 feet from Morgan City eastward.

The surge could send water backing up waterways as far as 30 miles inland.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City was at 2.81 feet. The river is expected to begin rising rapidly about 6 p.m. Wednesday and reach 7 feet by 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Moderate flooding begins at 7 feet.

The time of Laura's expected landfall coincides with the highest tide this month, Edwards said.

--Wind. The forecast is now for sustained winds of 115 mph at landfall with gusts of up to 140 mph.

That puts Laura within the Category 3 range, defined as carrying winds of 111-129 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says of Category 3 hurricanes: "Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes."

Again, the Morgan City area marks a dividing line. Tropical storm-force winds -- 39-74 mph -- are expected as far east as the Atchafalaya River and Baton Rouge.

Emergency preparedness officials have declared mandatory evacuations in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes. Evacuations had already been ordered in flood-prone areas and areas outside levee protection in Plaquemines, Jefferson, Terrebonne and Lafourche.

State officials are using buses to take evacuees to hotels and motels, many of which have been underused since the coronavirus emerged, that are being used as shelters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved those plans as an alternative to traditional congregant shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards said.

Rules have also been relaxed to allow commercial drivers more hours and to raise weight limits to 88,000 pounds to allow more food, water, fuel, generators and other supplies needed for the recovery to be trucked in, Wilson said.

The officials urged people to be ready to stay where they are at midday Wednesday. Information on road closures is available at 511la.org.

President Donald Trump, in the middle of National Republican Convention week, has approved additional aid to Louisiana, Edwards said.

Trump approved National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements Category B assistance for remaining parishes in south Louisiana not already covered.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website, here's the aid approved for Louisiana:

"FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state, local, tribal and territorial response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco beginning on Aug. 22, 2020 and continuing.

"The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures Category B, limited to direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is for the parishes of Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

"Public Assistance Category B emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding."