Governor asks for pre-landfall emergency declaration

Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to President Donald J. Trump in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Friday as a major hurricane, at least a Category 3.

On Tuesday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency for Hurricane Delta, allowing the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments as they respond.

“Hurricane Delta is a dangerous storm that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge and flooding to coastal Louisiana, and I am hopeful President Trump will quickly approve my request for a federal emergency declaration,” Gov. Edwards said. “Already, we are coordinating with our federal partners to respond, as we have been since the start of the COVID pandemic in March and through several tropical events, including the devastation of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana. All Louisianans should use today to prepare for Hurricane Delta, heeding the direction of their local leaders when it comes to evacuations.”