Governale honored by La. Reading Association

Veronica Governale, kindergarten teacher at Julia B. Maitland School in Morgan City, recently received an award as the Louisiana Reading Association Teacher of the Year.

Governale is the immediate past-president of the Nicholls Reading Council.

Here is the letter submitted to the association to nominate Governale:

“Veronica Governale is an excellent teacher with over 20 years of experience. She encourages her Kindergarten children to become good readers and writers. Due to her outstanding classroom efforts, she has been Julia B. Maitland Elementary Teacher of the Year and a St. Mary Parish Teacher of the Year.

“Additionally, Veronica impacts the lives of children in other ways. She helps other students by tutoring fourth-graders in an after-school tutoring program. Also, she is a member of the school’s PBIS (Positive Behavior, Intervention & Support) Team.

“Veronica impacts adults in her school as well. She has served as a Supervising Teacher for student teachers and a TAP Mentor teacher.

“Aside from her teaching skills, Veronica is the backbone of her Reading Council. She has been President of Nicholls Reading Council for four years at different time periods. She served as Treasurer and Membership Chair for three years, and Young Authors Chair for 3 years.

“Her community involvement is impressive. She has been a Grant Awardee for Target and Walmart Awards & secured Council financial help with these endeavors. She partnered with MC Bank, Morgan City Rotary Club, Clarion Hotel, and Rouses Supermarkets on literacy projects. Veronica is also a member of Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Ed. Sorority, and has served as the chairperson of their World Fellowship Committee. She has served as Financial Secretary for Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle #1134, and is currently regent.

“As an ILA member, she worked with her District VI to help at the ILA Convention in New Orleans. She also assisted with the 2012 LRA State Conference as a member of the Committee to implement the event.

“It is an honor to nominate this exemplary teacher and educator for the Louisiana Reading Association Teacher of the Year Award.”