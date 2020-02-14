Article Image Alt Text

Jamal Robertson of LaGrange Elementary launches a throw at Friday's St. Mary Special Olympics event in Berwick.

Article Image Alt Text

Savannah Schahn of Wyandotte Elementary follows through on a throw in the softball throw event.

Article Image Alt Text

Jorman James of Patterson Junior High competes in the long jump.

Article Image Alt Text

Some of the winners show off their medals after competing in the St. Mary Special Olympics event Friday in Berwick.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Going for the gold

Fri, 02/14/2020 - 1:11pm

St. Mary Parish youngsters took part in track and field events Friday at Berwick High's Geisler Field. The Louisiana Special Olympics competitions for people with special needs had attracted more than 15,000 aspiring athletes and 3,000 coaches.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020