Dina and Barry Walker of Morgan City are ready to compete.
Members of the local Marine Corps League detachment, which is running the BBQ Bash this year on behalf of the St. Mary Chamber, prepare the secret recipe. Shown are Ricky Lacoste, left, Allen Pellerin and, in back, Elmer Galloway.
Barry Smith of Hammond, right, brought his Bayou Boogie BBQ equipment. He's shown talking with Glynn LeBlanc, left, and Brian Lipps, both of Gonzalez.
Getting fired up
Barbecue chefs began to gather Friday afternoon for the Bayou BBQ Bash under the new bridge in Morgan City. Organizers were expecting at least 41 cooks or teams to compete in the Barbecue Competitors Alliance-sanctioned event, which has been scaled back with no live music and no beer as a precaution against COVID-19. But the competition will go on with judging Saturday afternoon, and food will be available from vendors.
The Daily Review/Bill Decker