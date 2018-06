The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Gasoline prices at many stations in the Tri-City area have settled back into the $2.60-$2.70 range for a gallon of unleaded regular after the start-of-summer bump. But the local prices remain higher than the state average of $2.59 as calculated by gasbuddy.com, which says a drop in oil prices and OPEC adjustments to production demands helped lower the cost of gas at the pump.