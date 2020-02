Mrs. Kenneth Cefalu reigned as Krewe of Galatea Queen LI Saturday when the women’s krewe presented “Galatea’s 20/20 Vision.” She was accompanied by King Galatea LI Bryan Belle. Cefalu represented “The 20/20 Woman” and Belle was “The New Decade.” The krewe will present its annual parade at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Morgan City. Joining the parade will be members of the children’s Krewe of Nike.

Miguez Photography