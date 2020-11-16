The Berwick Lighthouse Festival was delayed this year, but it went on over the weekend with food, live music, a car show, arts and crafts, a 5K run and a Saturday night fireworks display over Berwick Bay. Crowds came out to the festival on the Berwick riverfront. Good weather and mild temperatures helped make the festival a success.
Shelley Aucoin was the winner of the first Berwick Lighthouse Festival Gumbo Cookoff held Saturday on the river front in Berwick. The nearly $1,000 raised benefits St. Mary Council on Aging’s home delivered meals. From left are Miley Hotard, Shelley Aucoin, Council Executive Director Beverly Domengeaux, Lindsay Aucoin and Kylie Watson.
Old Soul members Tyler Vaughn, left, and Chris Ibert perform Saturday.
Buddy Robichaux of Bourg participated in the Cypress Corvette Club Car Show. Robichaux, a Navy veteran, had the engine compartment of his 2017 Corvette Grand Sport painted as a tribute to veterans for all branches of the U.S. military.
A few couples took to the dance floor as Krossover performed Sunday.
Fun at the Lighthouse Festival
The festival was Nov. 13-15 on the Berwick riverfront.
The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears