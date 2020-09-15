Full ballot awaits St. Mary voters Nov. 3

Staff Report

While the presidential election will dominate conversation as Election Day on Nov. 3 inches closer, more than just candidates for the na-tion’s highest office and others will be on ballots for Louisiana citizens to select.

Louisiana voters will have seven amend ments to consider. Below is a list of them:

—No. 1: An amend ment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.

—No. 2: An amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair mar-ket value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment.

—No. 3: An amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government.

—No. 4: An amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the State General Fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution.

—No. 5: An amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeav-or ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes.

—No. 6: An amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assess-ment level for res-idential property receiving the homestead exemption.

—No. 7: An amend-ment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners.

Early voting will be held Oct. 20-27 (but not on Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Those who wish to register to vote in person or via mail must do so by Oct. 5, while the deadline to register to vote via the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 13.

Those who wish to request an absentee by mail ballot must do so by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. To do so, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website (https://www.sos.la.gov) or send them notification in writing via your Registrar of Voters Office.

Voted mail ballots must be received by the registrar of voters office by Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

On Nov. 3, voting hours will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who are in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. To find your voting precinct, visit www.geauxvote.com or call your local Registrar of Voters office.

Voters need to bring a photo ID with them to the polls. Those who do not have a photo ID will be required to sign an affidavit and supply personal identification information.

Along with the amendments, voters will elect multiple officeholders.

Below is a list of the candidates that will appear on St. Mary Parish ballots:

—U.S. senator: Beryl Billiot, no party, Kent-wood; John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna; “Bill” Cassidy, Republi-can, Baton Rouge; Reno Jean Darret III, no party, Metairie; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Democrat, Harvey; “Xan” John, other, Lafayette; David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Independent, Ponchatoula; Jamar Montgomery, no party, Shreveport; Dustin Murphy, Republican, Eros; Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport; Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge; Melinda Mary Prince, other, Luling; Aaron Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond; and Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans.

—U.S. Representative (3rd Congressional District): “Rob” Anderson, Democrat, Sulphur; Clay Higgins, Republican, Lafayette; Braylon Harris, Democrat, Lake Charles; Brandon Leleux, Libertarian, Lake Charles.

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. G: Curtis Sigur, Democrat, New Iberia.

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. H: “Alicia” Butler, Democrat, New Iberia; Roger P. Hamil-ton Jr., Independent, New Iberia; Thailund “Tai” Porter-Green, Democrat. New Iberia

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. A: Anthony “Tony” Thibodeaux, Republican, St. Martin-ville.

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B: Suzanne De Mahy, Republican, New Iberia.

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. C: Vincent J. Borne, no party, Frank-lin.

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D: Lewis Pitman Jr., no party, New Iberia.

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. E: Keith Comeaux, no party, New Iberia.

—District Judge 16th Judicial District Court ES 2, Div. F: Natalie Broussard, Republican, New Iberia; Anthony “Tony” Saleme, Republican, Morgan City; and Keith E. Thibodaux, Republican, St. Martinville.

—District Attorney 16th Judicial District Court: “Bo” Duhé, Re-publican, New Iberia; and Lori Landry, Demo-crat, Jeanerette.

—City Judge of City Court of Franklin: Mar-sha McNulty, Democrat, Franklin.

—City Judge of City Court of Morgan City: Kim P. Stansbury, Democrat, Morgan City.

—City Marshall of City Court in City of Franklin: Carla Bour-geois Weidenboerner, Independent, Franklin.

—City Marshall of City Court in City of Morgan City: Robert “Bobby” Darce, Republi-can, Morgan City.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 1: Benjamin C. Grimm, Democrat, Jeanerette.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 2: Norma J. Bouey, Democrat, Franklin; and Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 4: Eric J. Gaudet, Democrat, Centerville.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 5: David W. Hill, Republican, Morgan City; and Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, Democrat, Patterson.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 7: Nekesia J. Bowie, Democrat, Franklin; and Clarence Matthews, Democrat, Franklin.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 8: Herbert “Herb” Mashburn, Republican, Berwick.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 9: Melanie Foret Butcher, Republican, Amelia.

—Justice of the Peace Ward 10: Monica M. Gibson, Democrat, Baldwin; and Cardell Bowser Ina, Democrat, Baldwin.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 1: David K. Compton, Democrat, Jeanerette.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2: Wendy B. Landry, Democrat, Franklin; and Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Franklin.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 4: Larry “Teddy” Deslatte III, no party, Garden City.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5: James P. Carinhas, Democrat, Patterson.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7: Edward “June” Patrick Jr., Democrat, Jeanerette.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8: Jonathan “J.P.” Henry, Republican, Berwick.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 9: “Joey” Foret, Democrat, Amelia.

—Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 10: Elease G. Jackson, Democrat, Baldwin.

—Mayor of City of Morgan City: Lee Dragna, Republican, Morgan City; “Don” Hicks, Republican, Morgan City; and Kevin J. Voisin, no party, Morgan City.

—Councilman District 1, City of Morgan City: “Tim” T. Hymel, no party, Morgan City.

—Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City: Mark A. Stephens, Republican, Morgan City.

—Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City: “Ron” Bias, Democrat, Morgan City; Marcelle B. Hoskins, Democrat, Morgan City; and Julia “Blaze” Johnson, no party, Morgan City.

—Councilman District 4, City of Morgan City: “Steve” Domangue, Republican, Morgan City.

—Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City: Louis J. Tamporello Jr., no party, Morgan City; and Jason Thomas Viator, Republican, Morgan City.