A Friday night under the lights

Mon, 11/04/2019 - 11:39am

The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio
Friday night marked week 9 of the high school football regular season. In these photos, Berwick High students perform during Friday's game with E.D. White. Week 10 of the football season, the final one in the regular season, will feature two home games and two road contests for Tri-City Area teams. Central Catholic will host Vermilion Catholic, and Patterson will host Lutcher. Berwick will travel to face Donaldsonville, while Morgan City will meet Vandebilt Catholic in Houma. . Read more about week 9’s Friday night action in Sports on Page 3.

