People dance to the music Friday evening in Lawrence Park. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Burgers are grilled in the park during the Cajun Culinary Classic.
Visitors browse through items Friday during the 41st Annual Arts & Crafts Show & Sale under the U.S. 90 bridge.
Kyle Daigle performs on the music stage Friday at Lawrence Park.
Friday night at the festival
Fri, 08/31/2018 - 7:51pm
Above are some scenes from Friday during the 83rd Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival in Morgan City. The festival kicked off Thursday evening and continues through Monday.
