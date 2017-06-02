Free courses at Young Memorial

There’s still time to register for a free college course at the Young Memorial Technical Campus in Morgan City. Fifty Morgan City residents have the opportunity to take a three-credit college course free of charge, thanks to the Hugh and Byrnes Young Foundation’s Summer Scholars program.

Four general education courses will be available beginning June 6.

This is the first offering of general education courses at the Young Memorial Technical Campus.

To qualify for the Summer Scholars program, individuals must be residents of Morgan City and have never taken a course through SLCC. Courses and start dates include: English 1010 Rhetoric and Composition, June 6; Math 1105 College Algebra, June 6; Biology 1000 Intro to Biology, June 6; and Psychology 2010 Intro to Psychology, July 5.

All courses are eight weeks, with the exception of Intro to Psychology, which is a four-week course. In addition to the Summer Scholars Program, enrollment in each of these courses is open to the public. To enroll, call 337- 521-9000 and reference the Summer Scholars Program at the Young Memorial Campus. Current Young Memorial students interested in enrolling in these courses can call 985-380-2957 or visit Student Services on campus.