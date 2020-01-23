Franklin police investigating courthouse bomb threat

The St. Mary Parish courthouse in Franklin was evacuated at midday Thursday after the Franklin Police Department took a bomb threat call, the department said.

The call came in about 11:45 a.m., Franklin police said. They immediately contacted courthouse officials about the threat. Then Franklin police, the Franklin Fire Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office began work on the evacuation.

The building was searched for any suspicious devices by law enforcement officials. In addition, the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department assisted in search efforts by deploying their K-9 bomb dog.

The detectives division of the Franklin Police Department worked throughout to locate and identify the caller. At 4:30 p.m. Franklin police said the building had been cleared and the investigation efforts continued into the caller of the bomb threat.