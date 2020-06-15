Franklin man arrested on sex charges

A Franklin man has been accused of using his computer to solicit a minor, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Laikee Dashawn Thomas, 19, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Thomas was released on his own recognizance.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Juvenile male, 17, Patterson, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft. The juvenile was released to the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Crystal Rebekah Bourgeois, 37, Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of issuing worthless checks and possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $200,000.

—Shenique A. Jones, 37, Mitchell Street, Franklin, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery. Jones was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Jerome J. Williams, 42, Second Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for the charge of telephone harassment. Williams was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Destiny James Landry, 44, Gary Lane, Patterson, was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled. Landry was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Carroll P. Gaspard, 72 Cypress Road, Patterson, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Thursday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Gaspard was located at the Patterson Police Department was placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

—Alton Hue, 41, Franklin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Thursday on charges of domestic abuse battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to an address on Franklin Street for a disturbance. They learned Hue committed a battery that was domestic in nature. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports this arrest:

—Darwin Fair, 38, Grant Loop, Paincourtville, was arrested Thursday on a charge of simple burglary.

Deputies were dispatched to a location near Paincourtville and made contact with the complainant as well as a witness and a suspect.

The victim reported that he was awakened by his cameras and alarm on his property. Upon investigating, the victim located the suspect in his shed. As the victim entered the shed, the suspect, Fair physically confronted the property owner. The suspect was detained by the victim and a witness until taken into custody by deputies.

The homeowner installed the electronic surveillance equipment after a burglary of the same structure a few days earlier.

Darwin Fair was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.