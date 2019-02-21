Franklin Junior High will remain closed through Friday

Thu, 02/21/2019 - 7:23am

Franklin Junior High School will remain closed through the end of the week as the district addresses the complete extrication of bats from the school’s campus, the school system said Wednesday.

Students and staff will return to school at the normally scheduled time Feb. 25. A schedule to recover instructional time lost due to recent school closings will be communicated to parents, students, and staff once school resumes.

