July 28, 1985 — August 26, 2020

Frank Deuel Chapman III, affectionately known as Trey, passed away in the morning hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2020, following a courageous, hard-fought eight-month battle with a very rare cancer. Trey carried this cross with his head held high and a strong will to win the battle, never showing his pain or complaining, and with a positive attitude to the end. He was 35.

Born shortly after midnight on July 28, 1985, in Morgan City where he was raised, Trey was the second of two children born to Frank and Leona Chapman, who had moved to Morgan City from Oklahoma prior to his birth. Born in Cajun country, Trey fell right in with the South Louisiana way of life. He had a passion for the outdoors, enjoyed fishing, and absolutely loved duck hunting. A genuinely good-natured person who was loved by all who knew him, Trey could always be found with a smile on his face, a smile that could light up the room. Trey’s smile got even brighter when he met the love of his life, Lacy Comeaux. He and Lacy were blessed with a son, Liam, and have resided in Centerville for the past five years. Liam was definitely Trey’s world. If he wasn’t working, you could bet he was spending time with his family, especially Liam. Not many can say that their job was a passion to them but Trey certainly did. For the past five years he was employed with Berard Transportation as a Heavy Haul Leader Man, a job that he deeply loved. His co-workers truly were his family away from home. He will be missed beyond measure and will be fondly remembered by all who were fortunate to have known him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his fiancée, Lacy M. Comeaux; their son, Liam Alexander Chapman; his parents, Frank Deuel Chapman II and Leona Burgess Chapman; his sister, Rachel Chapman and her children AnaClaire Purdy and Seth Purdy; his paternal grandparents, Dr. Frank Deuel Chapman and Gloria Mahan Chapman; his parents-in-law, Wayne Comeaux and Elaine Daigle Comeaux; his brother-in-law, Seth Comeaux and his wife Chelsea and their child Lexie; his sister-in-law, Erin Bolin and her husband Chance and their child Parker; his grandparents-in-law, John “Red” Comeaux and Patsy Adams Comeaux; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph Dale Davis and Margaret Oyler Davis; his cousin, Mindy Ellen Mattox; and his grandparents-in-law, Larry Daigle and Elizabeth “Beth” Blanco Daigle.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin during an 11 a.m. memorial service, with Deacon David Simoneaux of Immanuel Baptist Church in Morgan City officiating. A gathering was held with family and friends from 8 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Centerville Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help alleviate medical expenses. A special account has been set up at Hancock Whitney Bank in Franklin.

