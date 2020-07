The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

The weatherman had been threatening the Tri-City area with a stormy weekend that might spoil Fourth of July festivities. But Berwick's Rockin' the Riverfront, with performances by Déjà Vu to dance to, second and third photos, as well as the joint Morgan City-Berwick fireworks over the Atchafalaya, top , went on as scheduled.