Four-vehicle crash in Berwick

Berwick police responded to a four-vehicle crash at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at La. 182 and Gilmore Drive by the post office. Traffic was blocked in both directions on La. 182 for about 30 minutes while authorities cleared the scene of the crash, Police Chief James Richard said. The crash occurred when a 1993 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling west on Gilmore Drive and struck the back of a 2014 Toyota Camry, which then struck a 2017 Nissan Maxima, Richard said. The Toyota Camry and Nissan Maxima both subsequently struck the rear of 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The driver of the Camry, Gail Hebert, 69, of Berwick, and driver of the Maxima, Stephanie Casey, 43, of Bayou Vista, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Chevy Silverado, Cameron Jackson, 19, of Bayou Vista, was cited for careless operation with a crash, the chief said.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker