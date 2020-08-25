Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in local parishes

St. Martin saw a big jump in reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, apparently as a result of back-logged reporting making its way into the state database. Tuesday's Louisiana Office of Public Health update reported four new deaths in the region.

Thirteen new St. Mary cases were reported, raising the total since the pandemic began to 1,739. Another St. Mary fatality was reported, raising the toll to 66.

St. Martin's case count rose by 89 to 1,928. Another three deaths there raised the total to 54.

Assumption had 20 new cases for a total of 651. The death toll there remains at 21.

Statewide:

--1,550 cases raised the total to 144,116.

--33 deaths raised the toll to 4,656.

--11 fewer COVID-positive people were in hospitals for a total of 930.

--11 fewer people were on ventilators for a total of 141.