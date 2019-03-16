Four-Mile Bayou Road closed due to high water

Effective immediately and until further notice, due to rising water, Four Mile Bayou Road in lower St. Martin Parish will be closed to all vehicular traffic except for residents who reside on Four Mile Bayou Road. Do not attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that has been put in place, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Authorities also advise people to not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, because doing so can have deadly consequences.