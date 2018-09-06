Forums let voters meet local candidates

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce will host several candidate forums for the Nov. 6 election.

On Sept. 13, a forum will be held for Berwick mayoral and town council candidates from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Berwick Civic Complex. Mayoral candidates are Duval Arthur Jr. and Jessie Boudreaux. Mayor Louis Ratcliff is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

All five of Berwick’s council candidates were either term-limited or chose not to run again. Council candidates are Colleen Nicklas Askew, Scott Babin, Casie Robison Callais, Kevin P. Hebert, “Lud” Henry, Duane Lodrigue, Randal Monceaux, “Josh” Montgomery, Raymond P. Price, James Richard, Tiffany V. Rodrigue and Francis Scott Sicard.

A forum for the St. Mary Parish sheriff candidates will be held Sept. 25 at Patterson Area Civic Center. A meet and greet starts at 6:30 p.m. The forum begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Candidates for sheriff are Scott Anslum, Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Lonnie LaBouve, Blaise W. Smith and Carl J. Thornton. The sheriff’s race is a special election to finish the term of former Sheriff Mark Hebert, who retired as sheriff at the beginning of the year citing his wife’s health. His wife died in January. The rest of Hebert’s term lasts through the end of 2019.

Another candidate forum will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Candidates for Morgan City Council District 4, St. Mary Parish coroner and school board will participate.

The District 4 city council race is to complete the term of former Councilman James Fontenot, who resigned in November 2017 due to a conflict of interest with a new job. The remainder of Fontenot’s term lasts through the end of 2020. Candidates for that race are “Steve” Domangue, John M. DuBois and Jarrod J. Wiggins.

Coroner candidates are Lianter Albert, Eric Melancon and Natchez “Trey” Morice. Former Coroner F.H. “Chip” Metz Jr. retired in May after 28 years as coroner.

Candidates for school board seats in District 1-6, 8 and 11 are unopposed. In District 7, candidates are incumbent Wayne Deslatte and Ronald Joseph. District 9 candidates are Alaina L. Black and Christie K. Dragna. District 10 candidates are Dwight D. Barbier and “C.E.” Bourg II.

On Oct. 4, the chamber will host a forum for Patterson mayoral, city council and police chief candidates from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Patterson Area Civic Center. Incumbent Mayor Rodney Grogan is running against Bealizeia “Billy” Badeaux.

Council candidates include incumbents Travis “T.D.” Darnell, John C. Rentrop, “Joe” Russo III and Sandra K. Turner. Councilman Larry Mendoza didn’t seek re-election. Other Patterson council candidates are Lee Condolle and William “Billy” Picou Jr.

Police chief candidates are James P. Carinhas, Garrett S. Grogan and Craig A. Verdine Sr. Former Police Chief Patrick LaSalle retired at the end of March after over 20 years as chief.

On the west end of the parish, a candidate forum for Baldwin police chief and aldermen will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Baldwin Community Center.