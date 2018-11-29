Former LSU athlete will speak at Camp Meeting

Former LSU track and soccer athlete Somalia Brown will speak at the Camp Meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, hosted by Women of Light Living in the Light Ministries, 2106 La. 182, Bayou Vista.

Brown went on to become a wife, mother, author, motivational speaker, wife coach, blogger, international relationship coach ad prayer warrior. She speaks with her followers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@CoachBibiBrown), and on her Ms. To Mrs. App. She has a website at www.bibibrown.com.

“Once you participate in an empowerment session, listen to the talk radio blog show, join the Awe Fast, hear her on Facebook live or Instagram TV – you will want to protect your Marriage/Relationship at all costs!” according to her promotional material.

Brunch is at 9 a.m. The public is invited. For more information, call 985-385-6955