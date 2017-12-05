Food drive at Whitney Bank in Morgan City

Food For Families Food Drive began at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Whitney Bank, 1100 Brashear Ave. in Morgan City.

St. Mary Outreach employees and volunteers with Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary are on hand to accept donations of non-perishable food items, personal hygiene and household items and baby items. Donors asked to check expiration dates. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Items collected will go toward helping families in need in the Tri-City area.