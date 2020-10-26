Article Image Alt Text

Flu Shot Fair at Ochsner St. Mary

Mon, 10/26/2020 - 11:09am

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

On Saturday morning, the Taylor family from Patterson took advantage of the Flu Shot Fair at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. Mom and dad, Bridgette and Gary Taylor, received their vaccine from Dorinda Theriot, LPN, while their children Lainey, 9, and Ayden, 3, were given their shots by Jada Vidos, LPN. Another Flu Fair is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 14 at the hospital parking log. Flu shots are available for patients age 6 months and older, by appointment. Book your appointment by visiting ochsner.org/flu or calling 1-866-OCHSNER. Please bring an ID and your insurance card at your scheduled appointment time.

