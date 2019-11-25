Flags donated to Wyandotte

Submitted Photo

Wyandotte Elementary thanked a few local donors for helping Wyandotte students display their national and state pride. The U.S. flag was provided by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Louisiana state flag was provided by a local individual who would like to remain anonymous. Both flags will be proudly displayed over the school for all to admire. Pictured are a few local Boy Scout and Cub Scout members. From left: Kase Lapoint, Hudson Gorman, Ryder Lafleur, Braxton Landry, Parker Landry and Coach Adam Rhodes.