Fixing Federal Avenue

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Workers with the city of Morgan City fix a short stretch of roadway on south Federal Avenue near Greenwood Street. Work began Thursday and should finish by Monday. The work entails excavating the road, packing limestone and pouring 6 inches of concrete, said Mike Loupe, city public works director. City workers recently finished road work on Federal Avenue near Brashear Avenue by the former M.D. Shannon Elementary School building.