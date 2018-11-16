Fixing Federal Avenue

Fri, 11/16/2018 - 10:52am

The Daily Review/Bill Decker
Workers with the city of Morgan City fix a short stretch of roadway on south Federal Avenue near Greenwood Street. Work began Thursday and should finish by Monday. The work entails excavating the road, packing limestone and pouring 6 inches of concrete, said Mike Loupe, city public works director. City workers recently finished road work on Federal Avenue near Brashear Avenue by the former M.D. Shannon Elementary School building.

