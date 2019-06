Five students from this area earned places on Northwestern Louisiana State's Honor Roll, Dean's List or President's List for the spring semester.

Honor roll, for students with grade point averages of 3.0-3.49: Renwick McPherson, Amelia; Blaise Crochet, Pierre Part.

Dean’s List, 3.5-3.99: Brittany Vidos, Berwick; Allie Atkinson, Morgan City.

President’s list, 4.0: Jeremy Orgeron, Morgan City.