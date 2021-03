Submitted Photo

Michelle Dugar Schexnayder, a lifelong resident of Patterson, made history recently by being elected the first African American woman Ward 5 Justice of the Peace. She was sworn in for her six-year term by 16th Judicial District Court Judge Anthony Saleme Jr., along with other elected officials. Schexnayder will preside over Ward 5 that covers from Calumet cut to part of Bayou Vista. She is married to Robert Schexnayder.