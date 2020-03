Assumption Parish has reported its first case of COVID-19, according to the 5:30 p.m. Thursday update by the Louisiana Office of Public Health.

Another positive test was reported in Iberia as evidence of the virus has now appeared in 26 parishes. No positive tests for the virus have appeared in St. Mary or St. Martin.

The OPH reported 392 tests statewide after 899 tests performed by the state lab. Ten people have died.