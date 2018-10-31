Firefighters visit Bayou Vista first-graders

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 11:23am

Submitted Photos
The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department visited Bayou Vista Elementary to help teach students about fire safety for National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-12. Terry and Carita Wilburn, owner-operators of the local McDonald’s restaurants, provided fire safety booklets to all elementary schools in the Tri-City area. The booklets help teach students how to prevent fires, how to plan escape routes and how to call 911 in an emergency. Above, on the left are McDonald’s office manager Bernardine Morgan and Assistant Chief Kevin Kinslow. On the right are firefighter Dale Crouch, McDonald’s Manager Samuel Wilburn and firefighter Nicki Gautreaux along with first-grade students.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018