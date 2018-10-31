Firefighters visit Bayou Vista first-graders

Submitted Photos

The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department visited Bayou Vista Elementary to help teach students about fire safety for National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8-12. Terry and Carita Wilburn, owner-operators of the local McDonald’s restaurants, provided fire safety booklets to all elementary schools in the Tri-City area. The booklets help teach students how to prevent fires, how to plan escape routes and how to call 911 in an emergency. Above, on the left are McDonald’s office manager Bernardine Morgan and Assistant Chief Kevin Kinslow. On the right are firefighter Dale Crouch, McDonald’s Manager Samuel Wilburn and firefighter Nicki Gautreaux along with first-grade students.