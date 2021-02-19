Firefighters called to Franklin Police Department

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday night at the Franklin Fire Department.

Smoke was detected about 6:55 p.m. at the Franklin Police Department, according to a press release. A fire was located in a file area of the building.

Once the fire was located, officers with the Franklin Police Department attempted to extinguish the fire and the Franklin Fire Department was contacted for assistance. The Franklin Fire Department arrived on scene and subsequently successfully extinguished the fire. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Franklin Police Department would like to thank the Franklin Fire Department, Centerville Fire Department, Baldwin Fire Department, and Patterson Fire Department for their assistance.