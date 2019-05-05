Fire at Twin City Motel on Sunday

Morgan City firemen take a respite to hydrate and cool off while working on a fire Sunday afternoon at the Twin City Motel in Morgan City. Morgan City Fire Department and Police Department along with first responders responded to a fire around 3:30 p.m. at the business on U.S. 90. Personnel were still working as of 4:45 p.m. to make sure the fire was completely out. Traffic flow has been diverted on U.S. 90 until the incident is cleared.