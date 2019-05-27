Fire marshal assists departments with response to flooded areas

Louisiana's state fire marshal visited the Stephensville area last week to provide assistance to the local fire departments dealing with the challenges of responding to incidents in flooded communities. The fire marshal helped local authorities secure high-water vehicles to aid their response capabilities, a news release said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office staff traveled Friday throughout St. Martin and Assumption Parishes as several communities experience flooding that is expected to worsen over the next week or two, the release stated.

Browning met with the chiefs of Pierre Part Fire and Rescue and Stephensville Volunteer Fire Department to assist in ensuring the continuity of their operations in the event high water affects their emergency response capabilities. That includes securing the loaning of high-water vehicles by other local agencies to those fire departments. He’s also been in contact with Belle River Fire leadership as one of their stations has taken on some water.

The State Fire Marshal has placed state assets, including boats, in those areas in the event first responders need help in a hurry, the release said.