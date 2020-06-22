Fire destroys home in Patterson

Area fire departments responded to a call at a mobile home at 1703 Guyther St. in Patterson Monday afternoon. The Patterson Volunteer Fire Department was notified of the fire at around 1:40 p.m. and requested assistance from fire departments in Bayou Vista, Berwick, Morgan City and Amelia as well as District 11 in the Baldwin area, which helped to refill air supplies, Patterson Fire Chief Scott Hutton said. Hutton said no injuries were reported, and the structure was a total loss. He said the cause of the fire is unclear but believes it began in the small area between the ceiling and the roof.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker