Fire damages Garber Street home

A Morgan City home suffered heavy damage in a fire late Monday evening.

Morgan City Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Marino said that the department responded to the fire at 417 Garber St. in the 10 o’clock hour after a report of smoke coming from the home.

The first unit arrived in less than a minute where they reported heavy fire and smoke, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Additional man power was called in from off duty personnel.

Marino said no injuries were reported, but heavy damage was suffered to about half of the home. Marino said the home is owned by Lonnie Gray.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Twenty-four firemen responded to the fire, and units were back in service by 11:55 p.m.

While battling the fire, the department was called to a single-vehicle accident on David Drive with injuries at 11:12 p.m. Personnel and one truck had to respond to the incident.

The driver and passenger sustained injuries and were transported by the scene by Acadian Ambulance Service, Marino said.

Personnel and the responding truck were back in service by 12:51 a.m.