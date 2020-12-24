Fire damages Ditch Avenue home

Morgan City firefighters were able to contain a house fire to the attic after answering a call to Ditch Avenue early Thursday morning, according to the Fire Department Facebook page.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, Morgan City Fire Department’s C Platoon was dispatched to a structure fire on Ditch Avenue.

The first arriving Engine out of City Hall Fire Station quickly arrived within minutes to find heavy fire already blowing through the roof.

A second alarm was quickly dispatched for off duty personnel to respond for man power, in all, 18 personnel three engines and a ladder truck responded and was able to keep it contained to the attic. The fire remains under investigation at this time.