Fire damages car after power line falls

A car was severely damaged Thursday in Berwick after a power line fell on top of it. No one was injured in the incident, Berwick Fire Chief Allen Rink said.

At 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Wax Lake East Drainage District workers were excavating near a boat ramp in the area of Oregon and First streets in Berwick when they hit an electricity pole and knocked down some power lines, Rink said.

One line fell on top of a truck, and another line hit a car, catching the car on fire, Rink said. The truck didn’t have much damage, but the car had significant fire damage, the chief said.

A neighbor used a fire extinguisher to keep the fire under control until firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to put out the fire shortly after they got on scene, Rink said.

Cleco repaired the power lines Thursday.