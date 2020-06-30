Fire claims life of 79-year-old Morgan City resident

A fire early Tuesday in the 600 block of Aucoin claimed the life of the home's occupant, said Morgan City Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham.

Authorities haven't released the name of the victim, who was a 79-year-old man.

The Fire Department was called out about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The fire appeared to have started at the kitchen stove, Cockerham said.

"There was a lot of smoke and a lot of heat," Cockerham said. "We managed to keep it out of the attic, but he was right there."

The man was found in the modular home's living room and appeared to have been overcome by smoke.. Firefighters also found a wheelchair in the home.

Firefighters were on the scene until 10:55 a.m., Cockerham said. The State Fire Marshal's Office, the Coroner's Office and the Morgan City Police Department also responded to the fire call.