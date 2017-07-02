—The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Fire in Bayou Vista results in heavy damage

Sun, 07/02/2017 - 9:07am StMaryNow.com

A fire between 6 and 6:30 a.m. July 2 on Moon Road in Bayou Vista was extinguished quickly after Patterson, Berwick, and Bayou Vista fire departments reported to the scene, said Bayou Vista Fire Chief Victor Pisani. But the house was a total loss. No injuries were reported and no foul play or fireworks are suspected to be the cause. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

