The St. Mary AARP float goes down the street during Sunday's Street Parade at the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Past Festival Queen Emma Thomas and Past King Jimmy Skiles wave during the Street Parade.

Members of the Franklin High School marching band participate in Sunday afternoon's parade in Morgan City.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel participates in the Street Parade.

Festival parade rolls through downtown Morgan City

Sun, 09/02/2018 - 4:52pm

The Street Parade went on as scheduled Sunday afternoon during the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival despite several events being canceled or moved to different venues earlier in the day due to rainy weather.

